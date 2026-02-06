Rain or Snow to Fall on Most Parts of Nation Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow is forecast for the southernmost island of Jeju and South Jeolla Province on Tuesday morning and is set to spread nationwide throughout the day.Some ten centimeters of snowfall is expected in Jeju’s mountainous areas, with up to five centimeters in parts of Gangwon Province and the eastern part of North Jeolla Province, while Seoul will see less than one centimeter of snow.Drivers and pedestrians are advised to remain cautious, as the snow and rain may freeze over.Most of the precipitation is expected to wane Wednesday morning.Morning lows on Tuesday are forecast to range from minus seven to plus three degrees Celsius nationwide, raising the mercury by six to nine degrees from Monday.Seoul is expected to see a morning low of minus one degree.Arid weather advisories are still in effect for the central region, the Gyeongsang provinces and the eastern part of South Jeolla Province, with weather authorities warning of possible wildfires.