Court Acquits Former First Lady's Close Associate of Embezzlement

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Monday acquitted a close associate of former first lady Kim Keon-hee over embezzlement allegations while dismissing other charges brought against him by a special counsel team.The Seoul Central District Court passed a “not guilty” verdict against Kim Ye-seong, better known as her family’s “butler,” of embezzling two-point-43 billion won, or about one-point-66 million U.S. dollars, from Innovest Korea, a company he effectively controlled.The special counsel team, led by its chief Min Joong-ki, had requested an eight-year sentence for Kim, indicting him in August on charges of embezzling four-point-eight billion won of funds in connection with IMS Mobility, a car rental company, by colluding with the company's CEO Jo Young-tak.However, the court said Kim's actions could not be construed as embezzlement as they could be deemed to have been intended to benefit the company.The court also dismissed other embezzlement charges brought against him by the special counsel, which had focused its investigation on corruption allegations surrounding the former first lady, saying they did not fall within its purview.The special counsel team had charged that Kim had embezzled the funds as IMS Mobility received investments from Kakao Mobility Corp. and other companies through a private equity firm in 2023, in light of its links to Kim and the former first lady. Still, the team was unable to prove the alleged ties.