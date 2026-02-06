Politico Uncovers Info on Coupang’s Lobbying Efforts in US

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. outlet has disclosed some details about aggressive lobbying of politicians in Washington by the e-commerce giant Coupang.In an article published Sunday, Politico said Coupang has made efforts to win over officials aligned with the right-wing populist political movement MAGA, or “Make America Great Again,” named after U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign slogan.To assist its lobbying efforts Coupang once hired Alex Wong, a former State Department official during the first Trump administration who was also the foreign policy adviser and general counsel to Republican Sen. Tom Cotton.In 2019, the company hired former Federal Reserve Board member Kevin Warsh as a board member, and Trump recently nominated Warsh to be the next Fed Chair.Having initially registered to lobby in 2021, Coupang spent three-point-three million U.S. dollars in 2024, and the company’s corporate political action committee formed the same year donated 100-thousand dollars to Washington’s Kennedy Center to support Trump’s revamping project.In 2025, the company contributed 198-thousand-978 dollars to Democratic and Republican lawmakers and campaign committees, including 15-thousand dollars to Republican Congressman Jason Smith, who chairs the powerful Ways and Means Committee that handles trade issues.Though not many Americans are familiar with Coupang, which is the largest online retailer in South Korea, Politico said its lobbying strategy has enabled it to align itself with the U.S., at times against the South Korean government, on matters of digital commerce.South Korea’s handling of the Coupang data breach case has raised concern among some within U.S. political circles, with some analysts suggesting Trump’s recent threat to raise tariffs on South Korean imports may reflect that concern.