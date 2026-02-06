S. Korea Predicts Steady Ties with Japan Despite Takaichi's Election Landslide

Photo : Reuters / Yonhap

The government said it believes bilateral relations with Japan can continue to develop despite the outcome of Japan’s recent general election, which ended in a landslide victory for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's party.A foreign ministry official said Monday that South Korea expects relations with Japan to progress regardless of changes in Japan’s domestic political landscape, noting that there is a broad consensus between the two nations on the future-oriented and stable development of bilateral ties.On Sunday, Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party secured 316 seats, claiming more than two-thirds of Japan's 465-member lower house.During the campaign, Takaichi emphasized a “strong Japan” vision and advocated right-leaning policies and constitutional revision, ultimately securing an overwhelming win.Although some observers have raised concerns that Takaichi may adopt a more conservative, tougher foreign policy, the Seoul government said it believes bilateral relations can advance on the basis of shared understanding, regardless of Japan’s internal political situation.