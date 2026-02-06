Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Discuss Defense Cooperation

Written: 2026-02-10 09:00:51Updated: 2026-02-10 09:01:15

S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Discuss Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back discussed defense cooperation with Saudi National Guard Minister Abdullah bin Bandar al-Saud. 

Seoul’s defense ministry said Tuesday that the talks took place on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

During the meeting, Ahn said the two countries are building an increasingly solid partnership and called for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense and arms industry.

The Saudi minister also expressed support for defense cooperation across a wide range of areas, including personnel exchanges and military education, while expanding collaboration in the arms industry.

Ahn also met with representatives of small- and medium-sized businesses participating in the World Defense Show.

Industry officials called for stronger government support to expand defense exports, and the ministry promised to promote the K-defense industry nationally and help small businesses access export markets.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >