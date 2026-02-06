S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Discuss Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back discussed defense cooperation with Saudi National Guard Minister Abdullah bin Bandar al-Saud.Seoul’s defense ministry said Tuesday that the talks took place on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia on Monday.During the meeting, Ahn said the two countries are building an increasingly solid partnership and called for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense and arms industry.The Saudi minister also expressed support for defense cooperation across a wide range of areas, including personnel exchanges and military education, while expanding collaboration in the arms industry.Ahn also met with representatives of small- and medium-sized businesses participating in the World Defense Show.Industry officials called for stronger government support to expand defense exports, and the ministry promised to promote the K-defense industry nationally and help small businesses access export markets.