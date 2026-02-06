Takaichi Thanks Lee for Congratulatory Message after Election Win

Photo : EPA / Yonhap

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who secured a landslide victory in a snap election on Sunday, responded to a congratulatory message from President Lee Jae Myung.In an X post uploaded in both Japanese and Korean late Monday night, Takaichi thanked Lee for his warm congratulatory remarks.Earlier in the day, Lee had congratulated Takaichi on X for her election victory and said he looks forward to welcoming her to South Korea in the near future for their next summit.Takaichi wrote that Japan and South Korea are important neighbors who must cooperate to address challenges facing the international community.She added that the two leaders share a common understanding of the strategic importance of bilateral relations, a view reaffirmed during Lee’s visit to Nara Prefecture last month.Takaichi also said she hopes to develop bilateral relations in a future-oriented and stable manner under their respective leaderships, and looks forward to visiting South Korea for their next summit.