73.4% of S. Korean Firms Finalize Hiring Plans for 2026

A survey found that seven out of ten South Korean companies have finalized their plans to hire new employees this year.In a survey by the human resources tech firm Incruit, of 873 companies, released on Tuesday, 73.4 percent of respondents said they have confirmed their hiring plans for college graduates in 2026.The figure marks an increase of seven-point-nine percentage points from a year earlier.The share of firms that have finalized hiring plans rose to 87-point-three percent among large companies, up 33-point-three percentage points from last year, and to 81-point-one percent among mid-sized firms, an increase of 14-point-seven percentage points.Among small businesses, the figure climbed by two-point-seven percentage points to 69-point-eight percent.Incruit also expects hiring to increase this year, with 30-point-five percent of companies planning double-digit recruitment, up 8.4 percentage points from a year earlier.