Gov't to Invest over 140 Bln Won in Global Expansion of AI, Digital Companies

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Science and ICT plans to invest more than 140 billion won, or 96 million U.S. dollars, this year in the “K-Global Project,” a government initiative to support the global growth of innovative companies in the artificial intelligence(AI) and digital sectors.The ministry unveiled the plan on Tuesday during a briefing attended by about 500 startups in the AI and digital fields.This year’s K-Global Project comprises 31 programs totaling 144-point-one billion won, with funding to support startups’ overseas expansion and infrastructure across AI, data and cloud services.This year, the government added a program that allows AI companies to co-develop and demonstrate technologies with demand-side organizations, as well as a program to help small- and medium-sized firms strengthen their ICT capabilities.According to a survey conducted by the ministry on 285 companies that participated in the project last year, 63 percent reported an increase in investment attracted through the third quarter of last year compared with the previous year.