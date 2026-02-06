2025 Tax Revenue Surpasses Target, Avoids Shortfall for First Time in 3 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Last year’s national tax revenue exceeded the government’s target by one-point-eight trillion won, marking the first escape from a tax shortfall in three years.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said Tuesday that national tax revenue for the fiscal year 2025 came to 373-point-nine trillion won, or roughly 257 billion U.S. dollars, up one-point-eight trillion won from the government’s target.The figure marked an increase of 37-point-four trillion won from a year earlier.In contrast, 2023 and 2024 saw large shortfalls, with collections coming in 56 trillion won and roughly 30 trillion won below expectations, respectively.The increase in national tax revenue last year was mainly driven by a 35-point-three percent rise in corporate tax revenue, which jumped 84-point-six trillion won from a year earlier, reflecting improved corporate earnings.Income tax revenue also rose eleven-point-one percent from 2024 to 130-point-five trillion won last year.