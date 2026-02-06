Ministry Slams 2016 Gaeseong Industrial Complex Shutdown, Hopes for Normalization

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs criticized the former Park Geun-hye administration's unilateral decision to close the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in 2016 and expressed hope for a prompt return to normal operations.In a statement issued Tuesday, the tenth anniversary of the shutdown, the unification ministry said the decision to shut down the complex, which followed North Korea's fourth nuclear test and long-range ballistic missile launch, had been an "act of self-destruction" that undermined cross-border trust and shared growth.The ministry called the Gaeseong complex "the safety valve" for peace on the Korean Peninsula, helping to ease inter-Korean tensions and confrontation, and a model "testing ground for unification" where border-area development and shared growth could be realized.The ministry cited the two sides' 2013 agreement to ensure normal operations regardless of political conditions and expressed deep disappointment in Seoul's failure to respond to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's stated resolve to resume unconditionally in 2019.The ministry said it hopes to restore communication channels with Pyongyang to reopen the business complex and rebuild trust between the two sides.The North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office at the Gaeseong complex in 2020, following Seoul's shutdown in 2016.