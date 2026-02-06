Lee Criticizes National Assembly for Legislative Lag amid Rapidly Changing Global Order

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung rebuked the National Assembly on Tuesday for its slow legislative pace, which he said is hampering the nation's response to global changes.Lee made the remarks Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, saying the situation the country currently faces is different from what was considered normal in the past as the international community is experiencing unprecedented levels of uncertainty and fierce geopolitical competition.Lee said the pace of change in the global order and advancement of artificial intelligence and other technologies have far surpassed expectations, and stressed the need for parties to join forces and push reforms at home to make sure South Korea does not fall behind.Lee said passing legislation to enhance the country's competitiveness is urgent, including bills linked to Seoul's trade agreement with Washington, and called on lawmakers to set their differences aside and focus on politics for the sake of national interests.He also called on the government to more actively persuade the National Assembly to expedite legislative procedures.Lee previously expressed disappointment over the legislative lag during a Cabinet session on January 27.