Gov't to Review Potential US Investment Projects before Passage of Special Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said Tuesday the government will operate a system to review potential investment projects in the United States pledged under the two countries' trade deal reached last year, before a special bill to support the investments is passed by National Assembly.Koo made the announcement while presiding over a ministerial meeting on the fulfillment of a memorandum of understanding(MOU) with the U.S. on the strategic investments.He said the preliminary reviews will be conducted to prevent unnecessary misunderstandings or undermining of trust between the two sides, with approximately three additional months likely required until the special bill is enacted and implemented.Koo said the regular economy-related minister's meeting will temporarily serve as the control tower to manage the process.The minister said a final decision on the investments and their execution will be be pushed forward following the bill's enactment, after considering commercial rationality and financial circumstances, including the foreign exchange market.The announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that he would raise the tariff rate for South Korea back up from 15 to 25 percent, accusing the country's parliament of not moving fast enough to approve their bilateral trade deal.