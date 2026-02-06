Investigators Raid NIS, Military Intel Command in Surveillance Drone Probe

Photo :

Anchor: Investigators have raided South Korea's state spy agency and a military intelligence command over suspicions related to alleged drone flights to North Korea. According to officials, they are looking into possibilities that someone in the government sponsored key suspects behind the drone incursions.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: Military and police investigators are ramping up their joint probe into allegations that civilians, possibly with ties to the former administration, flew surveillance drones across the border into North Korea.The military-police task force on Tuesday sent investigators to 18 locations, including the National Intelligence Service and the Korea Defense Intelligence Command.They are looking into possibilities that the three civilian suspects who allegedly sent drones to the North were sponsored by someone in the intelligence community or the military.Investigators are believed to be probing three active-duty military officers and an NIS employee who were allegedly involved in the drone activities.Investigators found traces of financial assistance sent from another NIS administrative employee to a 30-something graduate student identified as one of the key suspects.The admin staff was summoned for questioning last week.Earlier this year, President Lee Jae Myung ordered a thorough investigation into the allegations after Pyongyang claimed that it shot down these drones in September and again in January.With the North accusing the Lee government of committing an act of war, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young told lawmakers last month that the investigation is focused on possible involvement by what he called the "remnants" of the former Yoon Suk Yeol government.The investigators said two of the key suspects worked at the presidential office in 2022 on short-term contracts.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.