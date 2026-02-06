FSS Investigates Bithumb's Accidental Bitcoin Payout

Photo : YONHAP News

The Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) has started a formal investigation into local cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb over its accidental 60 trillion won, or roughly 41 million U.S. dollar, bitcoin handout to users last week.According to financial industry sources on Tuesday, the FSS notified Bithumb a day in advance that it was going to launch the action.This comes three days after the regulator conducted on-site inspections of Bithumb following its erroneous distribution of 620-thousand bitcoins, instead of the planned 620-thousand won worth or bitcoins, to 249 customers in a promotional event, which triggered a short yet sharp sell-off at the exchange.An official from the FSS said they are taking this case very seriously and will "take stern legal actions against acts that harm the market order."Authorities on the case are reportedly focused on finding out how Bithumb was able to pay out significantly more than it holds in bitcoins, as well as thoroughly examine its internal control system.Like many centralized exchanges, Bithumb utilizes a "book-entry trading system," where user ownership and transactions are recorded in an internal database rather than on the public blockchain.As of the third quarter of last year, Bithumb held about 42-thousand bitcoin, of which 175 were owned by the company and the rest were entrusted by customers.The company’s current bitcoin holdings are estimated to be at about 46-thousand.The Bithumb case is unfolding amid pending legislation on virtual assets at the National Assembly.According to Democratic Party Rep. Lee In-young, a member of the parliamentary political affairs committee, Bithumb said it reconciles customer assets and ensures holdings were matched by its own reserves daily, then confirms the details by the following afternoon.This is in contrast to the rigorous management system operated by Upbit, the country’s largest crypto exchange, which says it contrasts the balance of assets held in custody against the book quantity to ensure one-to-one backing every five minutes.