Seoul Court Sends Arrest Consent Motion for Rep. Kang to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday sent to the prosecution a motion seeking parliamentary consent for the arrest of independent lawmaker Kang Sun-woo who is suspected of accepting 100 million won from former Seoul city council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.The court's move comes a day after the prosecution sought pretrial detention warrants for Kang and Kim on charges including bribery and violations of the Political Funds Act and the anti-graft law.As a sitting lawmaker, Kang can only be detained if the National Assembly consents.Once it is sent to the prosecution by a court, the arrest consent motion is submitted to the National Assembly through the justice ministry and put to a vote.Under the National Assembly Act, the speaker must present the motion at the next plenary session, and a vote must take place within 72 hours.The motion passes if the majority of the assembly is present and a majority of those present vote in favor.