Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Seoul Court Sends Arrest Consent Motion for Rep. Kang to Prosecution

Written: 2026-02-10 19:24:42Updated: 2026-02-10 19:31:33

Seoul Court Sends Arrest Consent Motion for Rep. Kang to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday sent to the prosecution a motion seeking parliamentary consent for the arrest of independent lawmaker Kang Sun-woo who is suspected of accepting 100 million won from former Seoul city council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections. 

The court's move comes a day after the prosecution sought pretrial detention warrants for Kang and Kim on charges including bribery and violations of the Political Funds Act and the anti-graft law.

As a sitting lawmaker, Kang can only be detained if the National Assembly consents.

Once it is sent to the prosecution by a court, the arrest consent motion is submitted to the National Assembly through the justice ministry and put to a vote. 

Under the National Assembly Act, the speaker must present the motion at the next plenary session, and a vote must take place within 72 hours. 

The motion passes if the majority of the assembly is present and a majority of those present vote in favor.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >