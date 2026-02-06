South Korea to Hold Cultural Events in France to Celebrate 140 Years of Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will hold a series of cultural exchange events in France throughout the year in celebration of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations.According to Seoul's culture ministry Tuesday, a special exhibit of modern and digital art by the Korean Cultural Center in France titled, "Colors of Korea, Spotlight on Contemporary Korean Art," has been open to the public in Paris since October.From April to June, the Fondation Fiminco will present an exhibit of works by South Korean media artist Kang Yi-yun and a group display by the country's young artists.The National Museum of Asian Arts - Guimet in Paris will hold a number of exhibitions, including "The Secret of Korean Beauty: From Joseon to K-Beauty" between March and July, "Silla: Gold and Sacredness" from May to August and "Illusion of Knowledge: The Trompe-loeil Art of Korean Painting" from September to January 2027.Korean artistic performances will also be showcased, including modern dance and traditional music performances across Paris on May 23 to coincide with the European Night of Museums,Plays, dances performances and literary events will also be staged during the Avignon Festival in July.South Korea will participate in the 2026 Series Mania in Lille next month as the guest country at the annual international festival dedicated to television series and run a promotion booth for Korean films at the Cannes Film Market in May.