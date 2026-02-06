US to Send Pan-Government Delegation to S. Korea Covering Trade, Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. delegation that will visit South Korea as early as this month to discuss the implementation of the South Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet on tariffs and security is set to include officials from all related agencies.Foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il said in a regular briefing on Tuesday that the government is working to have the U.S. delegation visit Seoul at the end of this month or by mid-March, at the latest.Park said the delegation will be a pan-government group that encompasses officials who can consult on all issues related to the joint fact sheet, including nuclear-powered submarines as well as cooperation on nuclear energy and shipbuilding.The U.S. delegation is likely to include representatives from the National Security Council and the departments of state, energy and defense.A foreign ministry official said it has not yet been decided how Seoul and Washington will hold discussions, adding that participants generally convene a meeting in a single venue or hold discussions by sessions.