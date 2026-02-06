Unification Minister Expresses Regret to N. Korea for Alleged Civilian Drone Incursion

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has formally expressed regret for alleged civilian drone flights to North Korea for the first time.Chung made the statement during a congratulatory message at a Mass for national reconciliation and unity at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on Tuesday.This marked the first time a senior government official has expressed regret to Pyongyang for the drone case.Chung criticized the drone incursions carried out under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration, calling them reckless and very dangerous acts that had nearly caused a war and should never be repeated.The minister then stressed the need to restore the September 19 inter-Korean military agreement, which commits the two Koreas to halt hostile acts on land, at sea and in the air.He added that hostile acts in the air should be stopped immediately.Asked by KBS whether his remarks had been coordinated in advance with the presidential office, Chung said he had discussed the issue with the presidential National Security Council and had made his statement in that context.