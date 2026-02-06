Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Lee, NATO Chief Discuss Defense Cooperation

Written: 2026-02-11 09:19:10Updated: 2026-02-11 09:30:33

Lee, NATO Chief Discuss Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte agreed to maintain close communication on Russia's war against Ukraine and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula during a phone call. 

Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said Tuesday that Lee and Rutte had exchanged views on global security challenges and cooperation between South Korea and NATO.

During the call, which was at the request of the NATO chief, the two sides agreed that sustained cooperation between South Korea and NATO is necessary to address global security challenges. 

The spokesperson said Lee highlighted South Korea as an optimal defense industry partner, citing its defense cooperation with multiple NATO member states, and called for substantive progress in arms industry cooperation through the South Korea–NATO defense industry council launched last year.

Rutte highly praised South Korea’s defense industry capabilities and expressed support for cooperation in the sector. 

The two sides agreed to deepen ties in areas including defense, space and information sharing.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >