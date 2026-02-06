Lee, NATO Chief Discuss Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte agreed to maintain close communication on Russia's war against Ukraine and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula during a phone call.Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said Tuesday that Lee and Rutte had exchanged views on global security challenges and cooperation between South Korea and NATO.During the call, which was at the request of the NATO chief, the two sides agreed that sustained cooperation between South Korea and NATO is necessary to address global security challenges.The spokesperson said Lee highlighted South Korea as an optimal defense industry partner, citing its defense cooperation with multiple NATO member states, and called for substantive progress in arms industry cooperation through the South Korea–NATO defense industry council launched last year.Rutte highly praised South Korea’s defense industry capabilities and expressed support for cooperation in the sector.The two sides agreed to deepen ties in areas including defense, space and information sharing.