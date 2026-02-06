Gov't Launches Ministerial Task Force for Price Management

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched a ministerial-level task force to manage prices affecting everyday livelihoods.Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol chaired the first meeting of the interministerial task force at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday.In opening remarks, Koo said that although January’s consumer price inflation stood at two percent, meeting the government’s target, the public continues to feel a heavy cost-of-living burden due to accumulated price increases, especially those of food items.The minister noted that some businesses have gained unjust profits through unfair collusion or by exploiting the system, while structural factors such as climate change and declining agricultural output continue to exert upward pressure on prices.Koo stressed that the government would closely monitor livelihood-related issues, eradicate unfair trade practices, and correct distorted distribution structures.The task force, chaired by the finance minister, will operate intensively in the first half of the year and will comprise three teams, focusing on unfair trade practices, misuse of policy support funds and distribution structures.