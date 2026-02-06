Menu Content

Verdict for Yoon's Insurrection Case to Air Live

Written: 2026-02-11 12:10:53Updated: 2026-02-11 18:46:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The live broadcast of the sentencing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was indicted on charges of leading an insurrection after his 2024 martial law declaration, has been approved.

The Seoul Central District Court said Wednesday that it had approved broadcasters’ requests to air the sentencing hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. next Thursday.

Per the court’s decision, courtroom proceedings on the day of the verdict will be filmed using court equipment and transmitted to broadcasters in real time, though minor delays may occur due to technical issues.

This will mark the second time a sentencing hearing of Yoon’s is aired live, following last month’s broadcast of his conviction and five-year prison sentence for obstructing an arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

Last month, special counsel Cho Eun-seok’s team sought the death penalty for Yoon on the final day of his insurrection trial, as well as life imprisonment for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on charges of aiding the insurrection.
