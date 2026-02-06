ICT Minister Rebuts Coupang, Defends Findings of Joint Team in Data Breach Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon has rebutted the claim from e-commerce giant Coupang that the person responsible for a recent data breach at the company stored personal information from only three-thousand user accounts.In a policy briefing to the National Assembly on Wednesday, Bae questioned the credibility of Coupang’s statement, citing the findings of a joint government-civilian team released the previous day indicating that 33-point-67 million accounts were compromised.The team also said the former company employee accused of causing the breach had access to 150 million accounts.Coupang’s U.S.-based parent company, Coupang Inc., challenged the joint team’s findings and claimed the government omitted key information.The minister said Coupang calculated its three-thousand figure on the basis of an incomplete report and that the company remains unclear on whether it used a hard drive or a cloud storage system to store data on 33-point-67 million users.Bae said Coupang’s response is likely meant to protect corporate interests and American shareholders amid various lobbying efforts in the U.S., and that additional measures are set to be announced by the Personal Information Protection Commission.