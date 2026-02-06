Menu Content

Seoul City to Ensure 24-Hour Emergency Health Care during Lunar New Year Holiday

Written: 2026-02-11 14:39:44Updated: 2026-02-11 15:17:41

Photo : KBS News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will operate an around-the-clock emergency health care system during the Lunar New Year holiday next week and ensure that hospitals, clinics and pharmacies stay open for those experiencing minor symptoms.

According to city officials Wednesday, 72 hospital emergency rooms and emergency medical centers will operate as normal during the holiday.

On average, one-thousand-220 hospitals and clinics, and one-thousand-436 pharmacies will be open each day to accommodate patients with minor symptoms.

The city government said eleven general hospital-level facilities and emergency centers for children will stay open 24 hours a day, while 28 hospitals and clinics will offer nighttime services for minor cases in children.

The public can access a list of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies that will operate during the holiday via the city government website at seoul.go.kr/story/newyearsday, as well as from city-run healthcare mobile apps and the 120 Dasan call center.
