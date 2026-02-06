Menu Content

Economy

KDI Revises 2026 Growth Outlook up to 1.9%

The state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) expects the South Korean economy to expand one-point-nine percent this year, up zero-point-one percentage point from its previous outlook.

In a revised forecast Wednesday, the KDI said the economy is likely to grow on the back of stronger semiconductor exports and a recovery in domestic consumption.

The institute previously forecast growth of one-point-eight percent in November, and the adjusted outlook falls in between the Bank of Korea’s one-point-eight percent and the government’s two percent.

The KDI projected a rise in consumption from one-point-three percent in 2025 to one-point-seven percent, primarily due to interest rate cuts and improvements in real income.

Facility investment is expected to grow two-point-four percent, as compared with two percent last year, with a sharp increase in semiconductor-related investments.
 
The KDI projected inflation of around two-point-one percent in line with a recovery in consumption.
 
The institute cited uncertainties surrounding the U.S. tariff policy and adjusted expectations over artificial intelligence as factors that could apply downward pressure on the country’s exports.
