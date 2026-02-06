Lee Invites Ruling, Main Opposition Party Leaders for Luncheon Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has invited the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties for a luncheon Thursday.Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said Wednesday that Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae and People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok were invited for talks on nonpartisan cooperation to achieve an economic turnaround and stabilize state affairs.The presidential aide said there will be no restrictions on topics and that the president plans a frank exchange of views on state affairs.Lee is expected to ask both parties to cooperate in a responsible manner to achieve real changes that can be felt by the public, and the top office said it believes the meeting will serve as the starting point for a hopeful future through communication and cooperation.Some expected topics on the agenda include the U.S. tariff policy, the push to encourage administrative mergers between local governments, and price stability ahead of next week’s Lunar New Year holiday.The opposition chief may bring up his party’s proposal for special counsel probes into the prosecution’s decision to forgo an appeal in the Daejang-dong corruption case, allegations of DP politicians accepting gifts from the Unification Church, and the DP election nomination bribery allegations.Regarding the DP chief’s proposal to merge with the minor Rebuilding Korea Party ahead of the June 3 local elections, Kang said the matter should be handled by the two parties.