Olympic Figure Skater Cha Jun-hwan Ranks Sixth in Singles Short Program

Photo : KBS News

South Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan ranked sixth in the men’s singles short program at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, posting his personal best score of the season.Cha scored a combined 92-point-72 points Wednesday, Korea Standard Time, at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, finishing after American Ilia Malinin, who topped the short program ranking with 108-point-16 points, followed by Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama at 103-point-07 points.Cha successfully landed a quadruple salchow to “Rain, in Your Black Eyes” by Ezio Bosso, followed by a flawless triple lutz-triple loop combination, but came up short on the execution of a triple axel at the end of his program and lost zero-point-69 point.The 24-year-old, who ranked 15th at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and fifth at the 2022 Beijing Games, is vying for a medal at his third Olympics.Olympic rookie Kim Hyun-gyeom, meanwhile, scored 69-point-30 points to rank 26th and was disqualified to compete in the free skate program on Saturday KST.