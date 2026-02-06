Brazil’s First Lady Poses in Hanbok in Instagram Photo

Photo : YONHAP News

The first lady of Brazil has posted a photograph of herself on Instagram wearing the Korean traditional attire, hanbok, ahead of a visit to South Korea by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.According to the South Korean consulate general in São Paulo and the Brazilian chapter of the Korean Women’s International Network on Tuesday, first lady Rosângela da Silva visited the residence of South Korea’s consul general to Brazil and met with members of the consulate general and the Korean community.During the meeting, da Silva was presented with a hanbok consisting of a white jeogori, or upper garment, and a light blue skirt.The first lady posted a photo of herself in the hanbok, sitting on a chair with traditional Korean artifacts in the background, including a folding screen and mother-of-pearl craftwork.In posting the photo, da Silva said she had the honor of being presented with a hanbok ahead of her husband’s official visit to South Korea.The presidential office in Seoul had earlier said it was coordinating the details of the Brazilian president’s visit.