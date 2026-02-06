Trade Officials from S. Korea, US Discuss American Auto Imports, Nontariff Barriers

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade officials from South Korea and the U.S. have discussed American auto imports to South Korea and nontariff barriers, including issues pertaining to the digital sector.The talks were held Wednesday in Seoul between Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and the visiting U.S. delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer.The two sides reportedly consulted on the execution of agreed terms in the nontariff areas under the joint fact sheet announced last year, as well as the planned fulfillment moving forward.According to Seoul’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, under the joint fact sheet, the two sides agreed to abolish the upper threshold on recognizing the equivalency of safety standards in U.S. autos and for Seoul to fulfill nondiscriminatory obligations for U.S. firms in digital commerce.Last month, James Heller, the chargé d’affaires ad interim at the U.S. embassy in Seoul, sent a letter to the South Korean government, naming ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon as the primary recipient, calling for enforcement of follow-up measures to the joint fact sheet.The letter sparked speculation that Washington may be ramping up pressure on Seoul over its digital service regulations.