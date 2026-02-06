SK, Nvidia Chiefs Discuss AI Cooperation at Korean Restaurant in Silicon Valley

Photo : YONHAP News

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang held a friendly dinner meeting at a Korean fried chicken restaurant in Silicon Valley last week, according to industry sources on Wednesday.Chey and Huang met at the restaurant in Santa Clara, California, on February 5, accompanied by senior executives from the two companies as well as the SK chief’s eldest daughter, Chey Yoon-chung, vice president of SK Biopharmaceuticals.They reportedly discussed a wide range of topics during the two-hour meeting, including cooperation in artificial intelligence(AI) projects that encompass semiconductors and bio as well as ways to develop the AI ecosystem in South Korea.The two business leaders are also believed to have talked about supply plans for HBM4, the next generation of high bandwidth memory expected to be used in Nvidia's upcoming AI accelerator, Vera Rubin.Last October, SK Group announced that it was partnering with NVIDIA to build a “manufacturing AI cloud” powered by NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure and Omniverse platform to accelerate AI innovation across South Korea’s manufacturing ecosystem.Chey Yoon-chung’s attendance at the meeting is also drawing attention and speculation over a potential future partnership as SK Biopharmaceuticals has been accelerating the integration of AI into its drug research and development, an area that Nvidia has been targeting with its accelerated computing platform.