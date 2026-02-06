Bithumb CEO Pledges Broader Relief Program for Victims of Erroneous Giveaway

Photo : YONHAP News

The CEO of the local cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb says his company will broadly define the scope of relief for the victims of its costly error last week.Lee Jae-won conveyed the information Wednesday before the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee, saying the company is well aware of the deficiencies in its internal control system that led to the erroneous handover of 60 trillion won worth of bitcoins to its users.That’s roughly 41 billion U.S. dollars.On Friday last week, Bithumb accidentally distributed 620-thousand bitcoins to 249 customers in a promotional event instead of giving away 620-thousand won worth of bitcoins as planned, triggering a short yet sharp sell-off at the exchange.Lee said the company currently considers the panic selling that resulted from the sale of one-thousand-788 bitcoins and the resulting forced liquidation as grounds for relief.He added that Bithumb will broaden its relief program based on complaints that have been reported to its customer service department and the Financial Supervisory Service.