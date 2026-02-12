Two Judicial Reform Bills Clear Legislation Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

A couple of judicial reform bills spearheaded by the ruling bloc cleared the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.The committee, during a plenary session, approved revisions to the Constitutional Court Act, allowing constitutional complaints against court judgments and to the Court Organization Act, increasing the number of Supreme Court justices.Main opposition People Power Party lawmakers strongly protested the proposed trial petition system, calling it a “fourth trial system,” and walked out ahead of the vote.The proposed revision to the Constitutional Court Act would permit petitioners to file constitutional complaints against Supreme Court rulings that have already been finalized.The amendment to the Court Organization Act would increase the number of Supreme Court justices from the current 14 to 26.With the two bills clearing the judiciary committee, all three Democratic Party-led judicial reform bills, including one creating a new offense of legal distortion, now await a vote at the full Assembly.