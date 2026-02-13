Menu Content

Foreign Ministry Sets Up Nuclear-Powered Sub Negotiation Team Ahead of US Talks

Written: 2026-02-12 08:36:38Updated: 2026-02-12 09:08:35

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s foreign ministry has created a dedicated team to support negotiations on the country’s push for nuclear-powered submarines ahead of a planned visit by a U.S. delegation for talks on security.

According to diplomatic sources, the ministry recently established a nuclear-powered submarine negotiation team under its North American Affairs Bureau.

The move reflects the assessment that introducing nuclear-powered submarines would require extensive diplomatic engagement with the U.S. administration, Congress and think tanks.

The new team will participate in a government-wide task force led by the defense ministry and serve as a channel for consultations with Washington regarding the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines.

The defense ministry established a similar team last month within its Military Force Policy Bureau, with the two ministries expected to coordinate their efforts through the interagency task force.

A U.S. delegation is expected to visit South Korea as early as this month to discuss security matters, including nuclear-powered submarines, nuclear energy and shipbuilding.
