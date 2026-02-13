Foreign Ministry Sets Up Nuclear-Powered Sub Negotiation Team Ahead of US Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s foreign ministry has created a dedicated team to support negotiations on the country’s push for nuclear-powered submarines ahead of a planned visit by a U.S. delegation for talks on security.According to diplomatic sources, the ministry recently established a nuclear-powered submarine negotiation team under its North American Affairs Bureau.The move reflects the assessment that introducing nuclear-powered submarines would require extensive diplomatic engagement with the U.S. administration, Congress and think tanks.The new team will participate in a government-wide task force led by the defense ministry and serve as a channel for consultations with Washington regarding the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines.The defense ministry established a similar team last month within its Military Force Policy Bureau, with the two ministries expected to coordinate their efforts through the interagency task force.A U.S. delegation is expected to visit South Korea as early as this month to discuss security matters, including nuclear-powered submarines, nuclear energy and shipbuilding.