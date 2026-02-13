Foreign Ministry Sets Up Nuclear-Powered Sub Negotiation Team Ahead of US Talks

South Korea’s foreign ministry has created a dedicated team to support negotiations on the country’s push for nuclear-powered submarines ahead of a planned visit by a U.S. delegation for talks on security.
According to diplomatic sources, the ministry recently established a nuclear-powered submarine negotiation team under its North American Affairs Bureau.
The move reflects the assessment that introducing nuclear-powered submarines would require extensive diplomatic engagement with the U.S. administration, Congress and think tanks.
The new team will participate in a government-wide task force led by the defense ministry and serve as a channel for consultations with Washington regarding the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines.
The defense ministry established a similar team last month within its Military Force Policy Bureau, with the two ministries expected to coordinate their efforts through the interagency task force.
A U.S. delegation is expected to visit South Korea as early as this month to discuss security matters, including nuclear-powered submarines, nuclear energy and shipbuilding.