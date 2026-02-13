S. Korea, Italy Agree to Promote Tourism, Cultural Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Italy have agreed to increase exchanges in tourism and culture to enhance mutual understanding and friendship among their citizens.Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met with Italian counterpart Maria Tripodi for the two countries’ second strategic dialogue in Seoul.The two sides agreed that cultural and people-to-people exchanges form the foundation of future-oriented relations, noting that about one million South Koreans visit Italy each year and that the number of Italians traveling to South Korea is rising amid the growing popularity of Korean culture.The senior diplomats agreed to promote cooperation in tourism, culture and other areas to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between their citizens.They also agreed to revitalize their nations' bilateral business forum and deepen collaboration in advanced industries, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, space and defense.The two sides also exchanged views on regional situations, including developments on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine.