Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

DAPA Chief Attends K9 Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony in Romania

Written: 2026-02-12 10:10:58Updated: 2026-02-12 10:30:45

DAPA Chief Attends K9 Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony in Romania

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea’s defense procurement agency visited Romania to support defense exports and attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a plant to produce K9 self-propelled howitzers.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said Wednesday that DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for Hanwha Aerospace’s K9 production facility in Romania's Dâmbovița County.

The ceremony marked the start of construction of the production facility under a July 2024 contract between Hanwha and the Romanian government.

During his two-day visit to the European country, Lee met with senior Romanian officials, including the defense and economy ministers, to discuss bilateral defense industry cooperation.

Romania is advancing large-scale procurement projects to modernize its armored forces.

South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem are seeking contracts for procurement programs, including infantry fighting vehicles and next-generation tanks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >