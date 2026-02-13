Supreme Court Chief Warns of 'Tremendous Harm' from Judical Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de reiterated the need for public debate over judicial reform bills that passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, saying they could cause “tremendous harm” to the public.The chief justice made the remarks to reporters on Thursday when asked to comment on the passage of the bills, which would allow trial petitions against Supreme Court rulings and add more justices to its bench.Jo said the issue concerns a fundamental pillar of the Constitution and the nation’s legal order, stressing that the matter should be decided only after sufficient public discussion.He added that the Supreme Court would continue consultations with the National Assembly and seek to persuade the Assembly.Responding to speculation that it would be difficult to block the bills’ passage at the plenary session of the Assembly, Jo said that the process was not yet finalized.Jo also criticized a proposal to allow prosecutors to charge officials who intentionally misapply the law, saying the idea could undermine the rule of law and harm the public.