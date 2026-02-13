Ruling DP Pushes for Constitutional Court Petition on Supreme Court Rulings

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A package of Democratic Party-led judicial reform bills cleared the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, including revisions that would allow litigants to challenge Supreme Court rulings and enable additional appointments in the top court. The move followed a two-hour standoff between the ruling camp and the main opposition People Power Party, which argued that the legislation was intended to shield President Lee Jae Myung from pending criminal charges.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee session]The ruling Democratic Party is pushing for controversial legislation that would allow for constitutional petitions to challenge Supreme Court rulings.Revisions to the Constitutional Court Act passed the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee late Wednesday night amid fierce protest by the main opposition.Under the revisions, a request for adjudication can be filed with the Constitutional Court to challenge Supreme Court decisions if the top court's ruling clearly infringes on basic rights, violates the constitution or fails to observe due process during trial proceedings.The committee also greenlit changes to the Court Organization Act to increase the number of Supreme Court justices from the current 14 to 26 in phases beginning two years after enactment.Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party boycotted the floor vote after two hours of debate, saying that the move was aimed at protecting President Lee Jae Myung from pending trials, which have been suspended during his term in office.They argued that the ruling camp seeks to add another layer to the three-level court structure and appoint Supreme Court justices of its choosing.Lee currently faces five criminal trials involving charges of election law violations and breach of trust related to a land development scandal. However, all trial proceedings were suspended at the start of his five-year term in June due to presidential immunity.Under the Democratic Party-led changes, a constitutional appeal must be filed within 30 days of a Supreme Court ruling to suspend the effect of the verdict.The Constitutional Court may vacate the disputed decision for a retrial.While the DP majority is getting ready to bring the two contentious bills to a parliamentary plenary session, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de told reporters Thursday morning that the new legislation could cause “tremendous harm” and required public discussion.The ruling party is expected to put the bills to a vote later this month.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.