Justice Ministry Likely to Submit Arrest Motion for Rep. Kang to National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Justice will submit a motion to the National Assembly as early as Thursday seeking consent for the arrest of independent lawmaker Kang Sun-woo, whom it believes accepted 100 million won, or roughly 69-thousand U.S. dollars, from former Seoul city council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public crime investigation unit, which is handling the case, sought Kang's pretrial detention last Thursday.Prosecutors formally requested the detention four days later, and the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday sent to the prosecution a motion seeking parliamentary consent for Kang's arrest.As a sitting lawmaker, Kang can only be arrested with the National Assembly's consent.The government is expected to send the motion to the Assembly as early as Thursday, after which the National Assembly speaker must report it at the first plenary session and put it to a vote within 72 hours.