Lee's Luncheon with Rival Party Chiefs Canceled Due To PPP Jang's Boycott

Photo : KBS

The presidential office confirmed on Thursday that a scheduled luncheon between President Lee Jae Myung and the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties was canceled after People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok abruptly boycotted the event.Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Hong Ihk-pyo explained the situation during a regular briefing and expressed deep disappointment as the luncheon was expected to provide a chance for the president and the rival parties to communicate and cooperate on state affairs.Hong said the administration will not give up on opportunities for dialogue to improve peoples' lives and will continue to seek the path of compromise through mutual respect and responsible discussions.According to the senior aide, Jang cited the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's passage of the judicial reform bills on Wednesday as the reason for not attending the luncheon.The top office said it was deeply regretful that the PPP chief linked a parliamentary matter with the presidential meeting.Hong added that there was no particular reason behind why Lee canceled the luncheon rather than just proceeding with DP chief Jung Chung-rae.