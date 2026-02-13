Panel to Review Bills on US Investment Suspended amid Dispute over Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The inaugural session of a special parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing bills on South Korea's pledged investments to the United States opened on Thursday, however, talks fells through.The panel appointed main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Sang-hoon as its chairperson, while ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jung Tae-ho and PPP Rep. Park Soo-young were named as vice chairs.But the meeting turned into a closed-door session some 20 minutes after it began at 9 a.m., due to the parties clashing over the DP's unilateral passage of contested judicial reform bills in the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee the previous day.The disputed bills would allow for constitutional appeals in cases finalized by the Supreme Court and increase the number of top court justices from 14 to 26.The PPP has accused the ruling camp of trying to protect President Lee Jae Myung from legal risks surrounding his suspended trials.Although the session was eventually adjourned at around 9:45 a.m., the vice chairs discussed efforts to restart the meeting.The panel will review eight bills in regards to the execution of a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on Seoul's pledged investments in strategic American industries in return for reduced U.S. tariffs on South Korean imports.