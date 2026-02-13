NIS: There's Room for N. Korea to Respond to Dialogue Restart with US

Photo : KBS News

The state intelligence agency said there is room for North Korea to respond to overtures for dialogue with the United States, so long as conditions are met.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) gave the assessment Thursday during a closed-door session of the parliamentary Intelligence Committee, according to the panel's vice chairs from the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party.The NIS said the possibility for Pyongyang to reengage with Washington continues to exist despite the regime's grievances over the South Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet and U.S. deployment of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.The NIS pointed out that the North has not ruled out dialogue and has refrained from slandering U.S. President Donald Trump.The agency predicted that the two sides could seek a point of agreement, noting that Pyongyang has left some room for movement by not proceeding with testing of its intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) to avoid provoking Trump.