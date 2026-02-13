National Assembly to Vote on Arrest Consent for DP-turned-Independent Rep. Kang Sun-woo

Photo : YONHAP News

The government submitted a request to the National Assembly for consent regarding the arrest of Democratic Party-turned-independent Rep. Kang Sun-woo who stands accused of accepting 100 million won, or around 69-thousand U.S. dollars, from a Seoul city council member in return for election candidacy.The justice ministry said Thursday that it submitted the motion, as requested by a judge at the Seoul Central District Court.In turn, the National Assembly reported the government's request as a motion during a plenary session on Thursday.Kang, who allegedly took the money from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections, faces charges of violating the Political Funds Act.The prosecution filed for Kang's pretrial detention on Monday, and the court sent the request for parliamentary consent to the investigative agency the following day, as a sitting lawmaker can only be arrested and detained with such consent.After the National Assembly speaker files the request motion, it has to put it to a vote within 72 hours.