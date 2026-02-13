Supreme Court Upholds Order for Ex-President Chun's Family to Pay Damages over Distortions in Memoir

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court order for the family of late President Chun Doo-hwan to pay damages for factual distortions in his memoir about the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju and defamation of a deceased witness.The top court on Thursday finalized the ruling in a damages lawsuit filed by four groups, including the May 18 Foundation, and the nephew of the late priest Cho Pius, who testified about the military's bloody crackdown on the movement.The decision comes nine years after the foundation and others filed the suit in April 2017.Both the first and appeals trials recognized that Chun's denial in his memoir that martial law troops fired on civilians from helicopters was false information.In September 2018, the first trial ordered Chun and his son, Jae-guk, who published and sold the memoir, to pay damages worth 15 million won, or around 10-thousand-400 U.S. dollars to each of the four groups, and ten million won to the late priest's nephew.The court also banned publication and distribution of the memoir, unless 69 out of 70 expressions in the book are deleted.After Chun's death in 2021, the appellate court, in September 2022, ordered Chun's wife, Lee Soon-ja, and son to pay the same same amounts of compensation and the deletion of 51 out of 63 reviewed expressions from the memoir.