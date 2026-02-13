Gov't Data Shows Annual Growth in Employed People Effectively Stagnant

Photo : YONHAP News

Annual labor force growth in South Korea has effectively entered a stage of stagnation, according to a government report released Thursday.Data from the Korea Employment Information Service on Thursday, the number of people with jobs will post growth of zero percent on average between 2024 and 2034 in the face of labor supply limitations resulting from a rapidly aging population.The agency also forecast that the nation's economically active population will climb by 136-thousand between 2024 and 2034, but its annual growth will stand at around zero-point-05 percent on average.The agency projected that both the economically active population and the number of people with jobs will begin to decline from 2030.In order for the nation to meet the annual average growth target of two percent presented by the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade, the labor market must add more than one-point-two million more jobs people by 2034.