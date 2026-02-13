Menu Content

Economy

KOSPI Tops 5,500 Mark, Posting Another Closing High

Written: 2026-02-12 17:06:24Updated: 2026-02-12 18:08:13

KOSPI Tops 5,500 Mark, Posting Another Closing High

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) zoomed past the five-thousand-500 mark for the first time ever on Thursday thanks to a surge in semiconductors stocks.

The KOSPI shot up 167-point-78 points, or three-point-13 percent, to close at five-thousand-522-point-27, posting a new closing high and growth for the fourth consecutive day.

The index opened up 70-point-90 points, or one-point-32 percent from Wednesday at five-thousand-425-point-39, surpassing the five-thousand-400 mark for the first time.

Foreigners bought a net three-point-137 trillion won worth of shares while institutional investors purchased a net one trillion won and 369 billion won, driving the record-setting index.

Foreign investors' net purchases seen on Thursday were the largest to be posted since October 2 of last year. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose eleven-point-12 points, or one percent, to close at one-thousand-125-point-99.

The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by nine-point-nine won, trading at one-thousand-440-point-two won per dollar as of 3:30 p.m.
