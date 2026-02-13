3 More Investors Join Legal Challenge Against South Korea's Handling of Coupang Data Breach

Photo : KBS News

Three additional U.S. investors in e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. have joined Greenoaks and Altimeter in their legal challenge against the South Korean government over its handling of Coupang's massive data breach.Abrams Capital, Durable Capital Partners and Foxhaven announced their move in a press release on Wednesday.In Seoul, the justice ministry also confirmed that the three firms notified the government of their intent to arbitrate under the South Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement, just like Greenoaks and Altimeter had done late last month.Prior to sending the notice, the three firms also sent a letter to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) expressing support for the petition filed by Greenoaks and Altimeter last month to investigate the South Korean government's conduct, including "disproportionate regulatory scrutiny and false and defamatory claims targeting Coupang."The justice ministry said it will exert its best efforts to handle the notices of intent sent by the five U.S. companies, with an international investment dispute response team comprised of related agencies leading such an endeavor.