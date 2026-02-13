Kim Yo-jong Calls Seoul's Drone Regret 'Sensible,' Urges Preventive Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, described the South Korean unification minister’s expression of regret for an alleged drone incursion into North Korea as “sensible behavior,” and called for steps to prevent a recurrence.In a statement carried by the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Kim said it was “fortunate” that Unification Minister Chung Dong-young had officially expressed regret for the drone incursion early this year.On Tuesday, Chung expressed “deep regrets” to Pyongyang for the drone case during a congratulatory message at a Mass for national reconciliation and unity at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.This marked the first time a senior government official has expressed regret to Pyongyang for the drones, which civilians allegedly sent to the North.Kim, however, stressed that South Korean authorities should not attempt to gloss over what she called a “serious infringement of sovereignty," but instead take measures to prevent airspace intrusions.She added that the regime was unconcerned about who was behind the drone intrusion, whether an individual or a civilian group, but warned that any repeated provocation would initiate a severe response.