Gov't Maintains Economic Recovery Assessment for Fourth Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The government maintained its assessment that the economy is recovering for a fourth consecutive month.The Ministry of Economy and Finance presented the assessment in the February issue of its monthly economic report, the Green Book, released on Friday.The ministry said the economy has continued to recover, supported by improvements in domestic demand, including consumption, and robust exports led by semiconductors.The ministry said key indicators, which had surged in the third quarter of last year, underwent a temporary adjustment in October due to base effects but resumed their recovery trend from November.Exports rose 33-point-nine percent in January from a year earlier, driven by strong semiconductor shipments, while the consumer sentiment index climbed one point from the previous month to 110-point-eight, indicating improved expectations for future economic conditions.The ministry, however, cautioned that worsening global trade conditions, driven by tariffs in major economies and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, could weigh on trade and growth.