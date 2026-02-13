Gallup: Lee's Approval Rating Rises to 63%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has jumped five percentage points to 63 percent.In response to a Gallup Korea survey conducted on one-thousand-three adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 63 percent of those polled had favorable opinions of the president's handling of state affairs, up five percentage points from the previous week.Twenty-six percent were dissatisfied with Lee, down three percentage points, and eleven percent declined to respond.Among those satisfied, 16 percent mentioned Lee’s handling of the economy and bread-and-butter issues, eleven percent cited estate policy and ten percent foreign affairs.In terms of approval ratings for political parties, the ruling Democratic Party recorded 44 percent, up three percentage points from the previous survey, while the main opposition People Power Party recorded 22 percent, down three percentage points.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.