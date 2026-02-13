Ministry Pledges Action to Prevent Recurrence of Drone Intrusions into N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs says it will immediately implement measures to prevent any incidents comparable to the recent drone intrusions into North Korea, after the sister of the regime’s leader demanded preventive steps.Unification ministry spokesperson Yoon Min-ho said during a press briefing Friday that the ministry is taking heed of a statement on the topic issued by Kim Yo-jong.Yoon said the North repeatedly stressed the need for preventive efforts after welcoming as “common sense” the expression of regret that Unification Minister Chung Dong-young conveyed this week in relation to the drone incidents.The spokesperson said Pyongyang’s response can be interpreted as a call for shared efforts by both Koreas to ease cross-border tensions and prevent contingencies.Saying both sides share the goal of de-escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the spokesperson voiced optimism that the trust destroyed under the previous administration can be restored through sincere, frank communication.