Gov’t to Curb Price Gouging as BTS Comeback Sparks Huge Price Hikes

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The highly anticipated return of K-pop sensation BTS is fueling an economic boom in cities where the group will be performing this year. In the southeastern city of Busan, which will host the “Arirang” world tour in June, the “BTS effect” has also caused a sharp surge in accommodation rates, so much so that authorities are stepping in to protect locals and tourists from price gouging.Rosyn Park has more.Report: The frenzy and excitement surrounding BTS’s comeback has turned into a headache for fans and other tourists trying to book a place to stay in Busan around the second week of June, when the group is scheduled to hold concerts in the coastal city.The Fair Trade Commission and the Korea Consumer Agency surveyed 135 accommodations in the area and found the average rate was nearly two and a half times higher than the week before or after the mega K-pop group’s show.Motel rooms rose the highest, with prices three-point-three times higher than normal, while hotel rates were two-point-nine times higher, or up 190 percent.Even the so-called pensions, which are similar to cabins or family-run vacation rentals and often far from the city center, were priced 20 percent higher.Of course, closer to the concert venue, it got worse. The cost of lodging within a five kilometer radius of the Busan Asiad Main Stadium was on average three and a half times higher, representing a 350 percent increase.The survey also found similar hikes for accommodations near KTX stations and intercity bus terminals, which provide extra convenience for travelers.Among all the lodging businesses surveyed, 10 percent were charging prices over five times the usual rate, and some had rooms that were seven and a half times more expensive.The price hike has sparked complaints and controversy, forcing the government to respond with measures to curb overcharging and price gouging practices across the hospitality and tourism sectors. Those measures are expected to be announced next month.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.